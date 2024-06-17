Menu

Canada

Sask. Party MLAs deflect committee attempt to call witnesses into Harrison gun allegations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison sits during the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A leaked document says Harrison nearly triggered a security incident in 2016 when he walked into the legislature wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun in a case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison sits during the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A leaked document says Harrison nearly triggered a security incident in 2016 when he walked into the legislature wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun in a case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.
Members of the governing Saskatchewan Party are rebuffing an Opposition attempt to call witnesses to answer questions on weapons allegations against a cabinet minister.

In a meeting of the House Services Committee, Opposition New Democrat member Vicki Mowat proposed a motion that would summon senior Saskatchewan Party leaders, including Premier Scott Moe, to the committee.

Jeremy Harrison, who holds two cabinet posts in Moe’s government, has said he brought a rifle into the legislature about 10 years ago.

The NDP want a full investigation, saying the facts of Harrison’s story keep changing, but Saskatchewan Party members on the committee amended the motion to hand the issue off to a separate process set up by legislature.

New Democrat Meara Conway objected that that process is conducted in private and that the issue should be dealt with publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Party majority on the committee carried the vote.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

