Sask. Party MLAs deflect committee attempt to call witnesses into Harrison gun allegations

Members of the governing Saskatchewan Party are rebuffing an Opposition attempt to call witnesses to answer questions on weapons allegations against a cabinet minister.

In a meeting of the House Services Committee, Opposition New Democrat member Vicki Mowat proposed a motion that would summon senior Saskatchewan Party leaders, including Premier Scott Moe, to the committee.

Jeremy Harrison, who holds two cabinet posts in Moe’s government, has said he brought a rifle into the legislature about 10 years ago.

The NDP want a full investigation, saying the facts of Harrison’s story keep changing, but Saskatchewan Party members on the committee amended the motion to hand the issue off to a separate process set up by legislature.

New Democrat Meara Conway objected that that process is conducted in private and that the issue should be dealt with publicly.

The Saskatchewan Party majority on the committee carried the vote.