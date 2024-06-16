Culture and community celebrated at second annual Siyaten Festival in West Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

In a lively celebration of culture and community, the Westbank First Nation, in collaboration with the Sncewips Museum, hosted the second annual Siyaten Festival on Saturday.

“We’ve become very disconnected with the earth, nature, the plants the animals, and with our food and the life and vitality that they provide for us,” said Jasmine Peone a member of the Westbank First Nation.

“The Siyaten Festival upholds our relationship with these providers, ensuring we remember our responsibility to care for the beings that sustain us.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to organizers, the Siyaten Festival is more than just a gathering. It’s a vibrant celebration of the blossoming of one of the Four Foods Chiefs, Chief Siya, known as Saskatoon berry.

“The Saskatoon Bush in our language is called Siya, and Siya represents the youth. She’s an innovator, but because she is a service-berry, she represents accountability to one another regardless of status,” said Coralee Miller of the Sncewips Heritage Museum.

Story continues below advertisement

This festival stands out for its relaxed atmosphere, welcoming people from all backgrounds to join the celebration without the need for formal ceremonies.

“We honor the blossoming of the Sia, but we also honor everybody who comes together. We dance and we enjoy one another, and we sing and we show off our indigeneity,” said Miller.

The festival lasted all day Saturday. Its intent is to leave a lasting impression on unity and cultural pride.

It stands as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the Westbank First Nation, celebrating the past, present, and future.