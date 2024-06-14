London police service releases new international travel rules after Dubai controversy

Send this page to someone via email

Four months after a team of tactical officers was sent to Dubai for an international SWAT competition, London police are releasing a new set of rules for international travel.

The report, which will go before the London police services board next week, sets out a list of policies and rules to follow when planning international travel.

“In our limited capacity to navigate international affairs and geopolitics, it became imperative to seek expertise to make well-informed decisions regarding international training opportunities for our members,” the report from Chief Thai Truong reads.

“By establishing the attached procedure and framework, we will ensure that LPS members can safely and effectively participate in international conferences and training sessions. The expert advice provided by our partners, the completion of the assessment tool by our Division Commanders, will help us make informed decisions and maintain proper oversight, ultimately enhancing the professional development of our members.”

Before any travel, division commanders will need to complete a “risk assessment tool” for all trips and consult with both Global Affairs Canada and experts from Western University to assess potential risks and mitigation. Ultimately, all trips will need to be approved by Chief Truong.

In February, CBC News reported that members of London’s ERU team took part in the 2024 UAE SWAT challenge in the United Arab Emirates. Other teams competing in the 12-day event were accused of human rights abuses and war crimes.

Truong defended the decision at the time, stressing that any financial impact of the trip was minimal thanks to a majority of costs being covered by Dubai police and citing the training opportunity for local police. The trip cost police around $17,000.

Truong did later apologize when he learned that the “controversial military teams” participated and said that the process London police had in place for international travel was inadequate.

The London police services board will meet to discuss the report next Thursday at 1 p.m.