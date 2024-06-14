Menu

Louise Bridge to close for annual maintenance: City of Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg's Louise Bridge will be closed for two weeks for annual maintenance, the city says. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Louise Bridge will be closed for two weeks for annual maintenance, the city says. Michael Draven / Global News
If the Louise Bridge is part of your daily commute, you’ll need to rethink your route — at least for a couple of weeks.

The City of Winnipeg announced Friday that the bridge will be shuttered for annual maintenance, beginning Monday at 6 a.m. through the evening of June 28.

While pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge to cross the Red River — with at least one side open throughout the closure — it will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

If you’re travelling downtown from westbound Nairn Avenue, or southbound Stadacona Street, the city recommends taking Midwinter Avenue to the Disraeli Bridge as an alternative route.

Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge more than just infrastructure
