Louise Bridge to close for annual maintenance: City of Winnipeg

If the Louise Bridge is part of your daily commute, you’ll need to rethink your route — at least for a couple of weeks.

The City of Winnipeg announced Friday that the bridge will be shuttered for annual maintenance, beginning Monday at 6 a.m. through the evening of June 28.

While pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge to cross the Red River — with at least one side open throughout the closure — it will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

If you’re travelling downtown from westbound Nairn Avenue, or southbound Stadacona Street, the city recommends taking Midwinter Avenue to the Disraeli Bridge as an alternative route.