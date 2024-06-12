Menu

Money

Canadian Western Bank shares soar after announcing deal with National Bank

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal'
Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s banking sector faces further consolidation as the National Bank of Canada has reached an all-share deal to acquire Canadian Western Bank that values the lender at about $5 billion. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Wednesday June 12, 2024.
Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged 70 per cent in early trading after it announced that it had struck an all-stock deal to be acquired by National Bank of Canada in an agreement that valued it at about $5 billion.

CWB shares were up $17.61 at $42.50 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. National Bank shares were down $6.31 at $110.03.

The deal announced after the close of trading on Tuesday will see Quebec-focused National Bank expand its geographic reach in Alberta and British Columbia, where CWB is concentrated.

CWB is expected to maintain its branch locations as well as its Edmonton-based leadership and operations.

The deal comes just months after Royal Bank closed its $13.5-billion purchase of HSBC Canada in the country’s largest-ever domestic banking deal.

The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and expected to close by the end of 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

