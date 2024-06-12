Collision in Peterborough leads to impaired arrest for novice driver: police

A novice driver faces impaired driving and other charges following a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.
The collision between two cars around 9:30 p.m. occurred on Monaghan Road at Bolivar Street. Peterborough police say the collision sent a driver and a passenger in one vehicle to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Police say three other people in the second vehicle were assessed by paramedics at the scene.
The investigation determined the driver taken to hospital was impaired by alcohol.
The 18-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and two charges under the Highway Traffic Act: disobeying a stop sign and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol content above zero.
She was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 23.
