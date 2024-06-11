Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

National Bank to buy Edmonton-based Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Small rate cut not enough to get most Canadians off housing market sidelines'
Small rate cut not enough to get most Canadians off housing market sidelines
RELATED: Small rate cut not enough to get most Canadians off housing market sidelines
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

National Bank of Canada says it is purchasing Canadian Western Bank in a share exchange transaction that values the Edmonton-based lender at approximately $5 billion.

The companies say the deal brings together two complementary banks with growing businesses and the combined entity will offer national scale while maintaining a regionally focused service model.

The deal will see each CWB share, other than those already held by National, exchanged for 0.45 of a common share of National Bank.

Click to play video: 'Impact of rate cut on housing affordability'
Impact of rate cut on housing affordability
Trending Now

It says the exchange ratio values each CWB share at $52.24, representing a 110-per-cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price of $24.89.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal is subject to certain customary conditions and must be approved by regulators and two-thirds of Canadian Western Bank’s shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of next year.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices