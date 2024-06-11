Menu

Health

Jackie Schleifer Taylor officially leaves LHSC, acting hospital CEO to remain for now

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
London Health Sciences Centre said Tuesday that Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually agreed with the board to end her employment and make Monday her last official day on the job. View image in full screen
London Health Sciences Centre said Tuesday that Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually agreed with the board to end her employment and make Monday her last official day on the job. Supplied by LHSC
London Health Sciences Centre has announced its president and CEO is no longer with the hospital.

The LHSC board of directors said Tuesday that Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually agreed with the board to end her employment and make Monday her last official day on the job. It is unclear whether she received any severance pay or benefits. LHSC has not commented further and is not available for interview.

In the statement, the board said David Musyj will continue leading the organization as acting president and CEO through a secondment from Windsor Regional Hospital. He has committed to staying with LHSC for an extended period of time to continue to provide stability and leadership.

Matthew Wilson, chair of the board of directors, said in the statement, “As an organization, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitment to excellence in patient care, teaching and research, and advancing the work of our strategic priorities.”

Late last year, Schleifer Taylor began a medical leave of absence. The announcement followed reports that the Ministry of Health had launched an investigation after LHSC reportedly spent around $470,000 on trips for executives.

Ontario’s Sunshine List of public sector workers revealed that Schleifer Taylor made more than $800,000 in salary and benefits in 2023.

