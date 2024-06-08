‘There may be more victims’: Charges laid in Toronto sex trafficking case dating to 2013

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing dozens of charges, including forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection with a sex trafficking investigation and Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims.

On Saturday, police announced that a 51-year-old man and 56-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred in 2013, though the investigation only began last August.

Police believe that a woman was trafficked “through a combination of deception, coercion and control.” The money she earned was surrendered to the suspects, police say, who kept most of it. Police allege the suspects created online ads for the woman, provided her with drugs and took her to meet clients. Police say the suspects also used an apartment in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues “for the purpose of human trafficking.”

The suspects were arrested Wednesday in Toronto. The man faces nine charges including forcible confinement, material benefit from sexual services and trafficking in persons.

The woman faces 18 charges including forcible confinement, uttering threats, sexual assault and material benefit from sexual services.

Investigators “are concerned there may be more victims” and have posted images of the suspects on the Toronto Police Service’s website.