Crime

Guelph police release photo of vehicle seen in area where stabbing occurred

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 5, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Guelph police are looking to speak to the owner or occupants of this vehicle as part of a stabbing investigation.
Guelph police are looking to speak to the owner or occupants of this vehicle as part of a stabbing investigation. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Investigators with Guelph police are looking for a vehicle that they say is connected with a recent stabbing.

They have released a photo of a newer-model grey four-door Dodge Charger that was seen in the area of Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, a woman at the home, believed to be the victim’s mother, told investigators that her 25-year-old son had gone outside to speak to two other males who were waiting for him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say the victim was attacked and cut in the abdomen and arms. He was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre for treatment and has since been released.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and believe this was a targeted incident.

Investigators want to speak to the owner and/or the occupants of the Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

