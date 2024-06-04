Man charged with threatening lives of officers during stand-off: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested and charged after an incident in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood Monday.

Police responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a home in the 10 block of O’Neil Crescent at around 8:40 a.m. According to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service, it was reported that the man might have a gun.

The release said officers tried to make contact with him, but he refused to leave the building and started threatening the lives of police.

After several hours of negotiating, he exited and was apprehended under the Mental Health Services Act without further incident. He was also charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

After entering the home to ensure no one else was inside, police found what was believed to be a grenade. The Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and confirmed it was an inoperable replica grenade.

Officers located and seized an imitation firearm.