Driver arrested after pickup truck collides with house, hitting gas line: Barrie police

A Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving after police say a driver hit a house and damaged the gas line in the east end of the city.

On Sunday at 7:11 p.m., police, Barrie fire and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision on Grove Street East in Barrie.

Police say a mid-size pickup truck had driven into a driveway, struck the house and damaged a natural gas supply line.

A minor evacuation of a few homes in the immediate area was then issued.

When police spoke to the driver, officers reported they noticed signs of impairment, leading to them to arrest her.

Police say she then was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters but refused to participate in the investigation that followed.

A 63-year-old woman from Barrie has been charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on June 17.

The residents were forced to leave their homes while the gas leak was repaired and returned just after 11 p.m. that same day.

The 63-year-old suspect had her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and her motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.