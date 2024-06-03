Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek sexual assault suspect after Kirkbridge Park attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 1:17 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that took place early Sunday in Kirkbridge Park.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking home from a Pembina Highway bus stop around 12:30 a.m., and passed through the park.

An unknown man pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted her, then fled on a bicycle, police said.

The sex crimes unit is looking for a man who stands five feet eight inches, and has an average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black cap, black pants, and a black COVID-style mask. Police said the man spoke English to the victim.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video in the area is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

