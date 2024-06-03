Body found in RM of Fisher, Manitoba RCMP investigating

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after the body of a man from Fisher River Cree Nation was found on Sunday.
Police said they were initially called to the RM of Fisher Saturday to search for a missing man, and — with the help of search and rescue and police dog units — found the victim, 51, Sunday afternoon.
RCMP said there’s no threat to public safety, and the victim appears to have been specifically targeted.
The investigation continues with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identifiers.
