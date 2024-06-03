Menu

Crime

Body found in RM of Fisher, Manitoba RCMP investigating

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
RCMP said that with the help of search and rescue and police dog units they found a missing man dead in the RM of Fisher. Homicide investigators are working on the case. File / RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after the body of a man from Fisher River Cree Nation was found on Sunday.

Police said they were initially called to the RM of Fisher Saturday to search for a missing man, and — with the help of search and rescue and police dog units — found the victim, 51, Sunday afternoon.

RCMP Fisher Branch detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Fisher Branch detachment. RCMP

RCMP said there’s no threat to public safety, and the victim appears to have been specifically targeted.

The investigation continues with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identifiers.

