Body found in RM of Fisher, Manitoba RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after the body of a man from Fisher River Cree Nation was found on Sunday.

Police said they were initially called to the RM of Fisher Saturday to search for a missing man, and — with the help of search and rescue and police dog units — found the victim, 51, Sunday afternoon.

View image in full screen RCMP Fisher Branch detachment. RCMP

RCMP said there’s no threat to public safety, and the victim appears to have been specifically targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identifiers.