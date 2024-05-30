Prince Albert police investigate sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating a sexual assault after a 12-year-old was attacked near Central Avenue and 15th Street Wednesday evening.
According to police, the girl was approached by an unknown man and forced behind a building on the south side of 15th Street where he sexually assaulted her, using an edged weapon to prevent her escape.
Police said the man was described as wearing all black, including a black mask.
He hasn’t been arrested yet.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at Tip Form (p3tips.com).
