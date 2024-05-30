Menu

Canada

Prince Albert police investigate sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
Prince Albert Police Service vehicle.
The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating a sexual assault after a 12-year-old was attacked near Central Avenue and 15th Street Wednesday evening. . File / Global News
The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating a sexual assault after a 12-year-old was attacked near Central Avenue and 15th Street Wednesday evening.

According to police, the girl was approached by an unknown man and forced behind a building on the south side of 15th Street where he sexually assaulted her, using an edged weapon to prevent her escape.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the man was described as wearing all black, including a black mask.

He hasn’t been arrested yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at Tip Form (p3tips.com).

