Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to out-of-region hospital following overnight stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Kitchener, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home on Stanley Avenue near Bloomingdale Road at around 1:50 a.m. after the stabbing had been reported.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When officers reached the scene, police say they found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say investigators believe that the stabbing was targeted.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices