Man taken to out-of-region hospital following overnight stabbing in Kitchener

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Kitchener, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched to a home on Stanley Avenue near Bloomingdale Road at around 1:50 a.m. after the stabbing had been reported.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
When officers reached the scene, police say they found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed.
Trending Now
The victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say investigators believe that the stabbing was targeted.
More on Crime
- Mother feels ‘completely let down’ after appeal dismissed in excessive delay case
- Man charged with murder in Montreal triple homicide, 2 dead deemed as suspects: police
- Man fatally gunned down on Montreal basketball court a father of 2: family
- Quebec father charged with abduction of two toddlers after Amber Alert
Comments