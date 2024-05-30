Man taken to out-of-region hospital following overnight stabbing in Kitchener

See more sharing options

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Kitchener, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home on Stanley Avenue near Bloomingdale Road at around 1:50 a.m. after the stabbing had been reported.

When officers reached the scene, police say they found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say investigators believe that the stabbing was targeted.