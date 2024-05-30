Menu

Economy

Smile Cookies raise $136K for Community Care Peterborough, $50K for Five Counties Children’s Centre

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 2:08 pm
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign in the Peterborough area raised over $136,000 for Community Care Peterborough. The May 30 cheque presentation included restaurant owners, from left, Jasmine Lacoste, Stephane Lacoste, Community Care Peterborough CEO Danielle Belair, Greg Blair, Mary Blair, Ryan Graham, and Jen McCall. View image in full screen
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign in the Peterborough area raised over $136,000 for Community Care Peterborough. The May 30 cheque presentation included restaurant owners, from left, Jasmine Lacoste, Stephane Lacoste, Community Care Peterborough CEO Danielle Belair, Greg Blair, Mary Blair, Ryan Graham, and Jen McCall.
Tim Hortons restaurants in the Peterborough, Ont., area raised over $136,000 through its Smile Cooke campaign to support Community Care Peterborough.

On Thursday, organizers at the restaurant on Hunter. St. East in Peterborough announced that the April 29 to May 5 campaign, participating restaurants raised a combined $136,877.45 to support programs and services provided by Community Care.

The campaign — which donated 100 per cent of the sale of the $2 Smile Cookies — included 15 restaurants in Peterborough, and each restaurant in Lakefield, Bridgenorth, Curve Lake First Nation and Havelock.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all our local Tim Hortons owners for selecting Community Care Peterborough as the recipient of the 2024 Smile Cookie week,” said Danielle Belair, CEO of Community Care. “Our volunteers, staff, and board members enjoyed helping decorate cookies all week and we are thrilled with the incredible support from Tim Hortons.”

Community Care offers a variety of services and programs for more than 6,000 seniors and adults with disabilities in the Peterborough region.

“The funds will go a long way in supporting Community Care Peterborough’s programs and services that empower seniors and adults with physical challenges, helping them to remain happy and healthy in their own homes,” said Belair. “As a not-for-profit agency we rely on support from our community to keep up with the high demand for our services.”

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, six participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Cobourg and Colborne raised $50,713 to support the Five Counties Children’s Centre which provides a number of services including speech therapy and occupational therapy for children.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Smile Cookie really lived up to its name, as the funds raised from their sales will put smiles on the faces of many children and their families in our community who can get the care they need when they need it,” said Scott Pepin, CEO of Five Counties Children’s Centre. “We want to say a huge thank you to the Northumberland community for showing their support through the purchase of Smile Cookies and their donations during the campaign.”

Five Counties Children’s Centre staff and representatives from local Tim Hortons announced results of the recent Smile Cookie Campaign in Cobourg and Colborne. In total, $50,713 was raised for Five Counties. View image in full screen

Last year, Five Counties provided treatment services for more than 1,615 children and youth in Northumberland County. Five Counties has been serving central Ontario for nearly 50 years.

“We are very appreciative of Tims and its staff who welcomed and assisted our Smile Cookie volunteers,” said Pepin. “The generosity of Tim Hortons and its ongoing community support for many different organizations is amazing. We also want to say a huge thank you to our staff, volunteers and community partners who came out to assist at the Smile Cookie campaign. Their time and talents contributed so much to our success, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

