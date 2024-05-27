Saskatoon police investigate early-morning stabbing on 20th Street West

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Saskatoon man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning, with police investigating the incident.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a call around 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of 20th Street West for an injured person.

Officers found the victim, who explained that he was stabbed by a woman at a house before walking to the hospital.

Police said the man wasn’t able to describe the home where the stabbing occurred. The man was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information to contact 306-975-8300.