Canada

Winnipeg police look to identify non-verbal man found shoeless on street

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was found Monday morning without shoes or socks, and appears to be non-verbal and unable to tell officers where he lives.

Police said the man, who is in his late teens or early adulthood, was found around 10:30 a.m. near Baylor Avenue and Dalhousie Drive.

The man is described as 5’11” and thin, with short black hair and a thin moustache.

When police found him, he was wearing a grey ribbed golf shirt and a pair of black Adidas track pants with gold stripes. He was shoeless and has a bandage on the middle toe of his right foot.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

