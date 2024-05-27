Winnipeg police look to identify non-verbal man found shoeless on street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was found Monday morning without shoes or socks, and appears to be non-verbal and unable to tell officers where he lives.

Police said the man, who is in his late teens or early adulthood, was found around 10:30 a.m. near Baylor Avenue and Dalhousie Drive.

The man is described as 5’11” and thin, with short black hair and a thin moustache.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

When police found him, he was wearing a grey ribbed golf shirt and a pair of black Adidas track pants with gold stripes. He was shoeless and has a bandage on the middle toe of his right foot.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.