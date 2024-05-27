Officers assaulted by teen suspect, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say two officers were assaulted by a teenage girl Sunday evening when she resisted arrest.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m., when officers met with the victim of an assault and robbery outside a business on Main Street.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, had upper body injuries and reported that her phone had been stolen in the assault.

Officers spotted two suspects nearby and took them into custody. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old girl, police said, allegedly kicked and headbutted the officers and refused to get into their vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She now faces charges of robbery, resisting arrest, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer. Police said she was released to the care of an adult once she was sober.

The other suspect, a 20-year-old woman, is facing a robbery charge. Police said they found the stolen phone in her possession.