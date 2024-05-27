Menu

Crime

Officers assaulted by teen suspect, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police say two officers were assaulted by a teenage girl Sunday evening when she resisted arrest.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m., when officers met with the victim of an assault and robbery outside a business on Main Street.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, had upper body injuries and reported that her phone had been stolen in the assault.

Officers spotted two suspects nearby and took them into custody. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old girl, police said, allegedly kicked and headbutted the officers and refused to get into their vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She now faces charges of robbery, resisting arrest, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer. Police said she was released to the care of an adult once she was sober.

The other suspect, a 20-year-old woman, is facing a robbery charge. Police said they found the stolen phone in her possession.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

