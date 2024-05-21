Trio of teens arrested after tombstones toppled at Cambridge cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens were arrested after a destructive spree at a cemetery in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were initially dispatched to Blenheim Road after receiving reports about the theft of construction equipment from a site at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they conducted a search of the area, they found the missing piece of construction equipment in Mount View Cemetery.

Police say the officers also soon realized that a number tombstones had been pushed over.

Police sent the canine unit to the cemetery and they soon sniffed out three teens who were allegedly hiding in the cemetery.

The three teens aged 15, 16 and 17 are from Cambridge and face charges of motor vehicle theft and mischief over $5,000.