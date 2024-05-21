Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trio of teens arrested after tombstones toppled at Cambridge cemetery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three teens were arrested after a destructive spree at a cemetery in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were initially dispatched to Blenheim Road after receiving reports about the theft of construction equipment from a site at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

When they conducted a search of the area, they found the missing piece of construction equipment in Mount View Cemetery.

Police say the officers also soon realized that a number tombstones had been pushed over.

Trending Now

Police sent the canine unit to the cemetery and they soon sniffed out  three teens who were allegedly hiding in the cemetery.

The three teens aged 15, 16 and 17 are from Cambridge and face charges of motor vehicle theft and mischief over $5,000.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices