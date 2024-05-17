Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Waterloo man faces 35 charges after officers spot stolen car in Cambridge parking lot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A cache of weapons and drugs were seized after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in hotel parking lot in Cambridge on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were out on patrol near Hespeler Road at around 9 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle they described as stolen.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A short time later, they spotted a male suspect in the area and arrested him.

During a search, police say they found a list of narcotics including hydromorphone, psilocybin, codeine, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.

Trending Now

The officers also seized a taser, a pellet gun, bear spray, ammunition, money, stolen identity documents, and two large knifes.

A 32-year-old man from Waterloo is facing 35 charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an identity document and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices