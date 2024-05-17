Waterloo man faces 35 charges after officers spot stolen car in Cambridge parking lot

See more sharing options

A cache of weapons and drugs were seized after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in hotel parking lot in Cambridge on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were out on patrol near Hespeler Road at around 9 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle they described as stolen.

A short time later, they spotted a male suspect in the area and arrested him.

During a search, police say they found a list of narcotics including hydromorphone, psilocybin, codeine, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.

The officers also seized a taser, a pellet gun, bear spray, ammunition, money, stolen identity documents, and two large knifes.

A 32-year-old man from Waterloo is facing 35 charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an identity document and possession for the purpose of trafficking.