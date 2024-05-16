Good Samaritan rescues puppies left in small box near Hwy. 401 ramp: Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

Five puppies were found last weekend in a box by the side of a Highway 401 ramp, according to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP).

The organization says that a Good Samaritan found the litter in a small box and took them home before calling the Humane Society.

“Late on Saturday night, the Humane Society responded to a call about abandoned puppies in a box,” HSKWSP CEO Victoria Baby stated.

“Our officer picked them up and brought them back to the Kitchener centre. All puppies are healthy and are being cared for by our staff members.”

She says that the puppies are believed to be between six and eight weeks old.

The Humane Society says that the medical and other costs for the five puppies could be up to $8,200 by the time they are ready to go to their forever homes. This number includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, deworming and cost of care.

The agency has launched a fundraising campaign in an effort to help pay for the costs of the abandoned pups.

“Being a self-funded and self-governed organization that receives no government funding for our charitable programs and services, we rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving care,” Baby said.

The Humane Society says the brood will remain in its care until they are ready for adoption. For those who are interested in adopting, the HSKWSP asks that you visit their website.

To donate to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth go to canadahelps.org