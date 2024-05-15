Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested in Guelph hit-and-run that sent pregnant woman to hospital

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 15, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
A 31-year-old from Kitchener was arrested Tuesday following a search for the driver in a hit-and-run in Guelph on April 6 that sent a pregnant woman to hospital. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old from Kitchener was arrested Tuesday following a search for the driver in a hit-and-run in Guelph on April 6 that sent a pregnant woman to hospital. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a Kitchener man has been arrested after an April hit-and-run accident that sent a pregnant woman to hospital.

Investigators had asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver and a 31-year-old from Kitchener was arrested by another police service on Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The incident occurred on April 6, just after 1 a.m.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, told police she was stopped at a red light on Gordon and Fountain streets and her vehicle was rear-ended by a white SUV.

Trending Now

The driver of the SUV reversed quickly and fled, police said.

The woman, who spoke to police about 30 minutes after the incident, required medical attention and was taken to hospital. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

The man will appear in court on June 25.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices