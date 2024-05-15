Driver arrested in Guelph hit-and-run that sent pregnant woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a Kitchener man has been arrested after an April hit-and-run accident that sent a pregnant woman to hospital.

Investigators had asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver and a 31-year-old from Kitchener was arrested by another police service on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on April 6, just after 1 a.m.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, told police she was stopped at a red light on Gordon and Fountain streets and her vehicle was rear-ended by a white SUV.

The driver of the SUV reversed quickly and fled, police said.

The woman, who spoke to police about 30 minutes after the incident, required medical attention and was taken to hospital. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.

The man will appear in court on June 25.