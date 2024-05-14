Manitoba RCMP arrest man after early morning chase at Sapotaweyak Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they have a man in custody after an incident at Sapotaweyak Cree Nation over the weekend involving a weapon and a single-vehicle crash.

Officers from the Swan River detachment were called to the community just after 4 a.m. Saturday, with a report of a man walking around and threatening people with a knife.

On their way to the scene, police said they were called again with an update that the suspect had allegedly taken a vehicle from a family member and driven off.

RCMP said the suspect was located nearby but blew through a traffic stop and continued to drive around the community at dangerous speeds.

The vehicle eventually crashed, police said, and the man took off on foot before being arrested with the help of community members.

The man, 26, was taken to hospital as a precaution and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said they seized two knives from the crashed vehicle. They continue to investigate.