Teen on bail tries to take car of friend’s father: Guelph police

Guelph police say a Guelph man stopped a teen from taking his vehicle without his permission.

Officers were called to a home early Monday morning.

Investigators say a teen staying at his friend’s house took a set of keys and went to start a vehicle.

They say the vehicle was being backed out of the driveway when the friend’s father went out and stopped him.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result.

Investigators say the teen was out on bail for weapons-related offences with a condition to remain at his home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They located the teen at his home and arrested him.

A 14-year-old is facing additional charges and was held for a bail hearing.