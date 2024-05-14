Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen on bail tries to take car of friend’s father: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 14, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
A Guelph teen is facing charges after police allege he took his friend's dad's car without permission. View image in full screen
A Guelph teen is facing charges after police allege he took his friend's dad's car without permission. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a Guelph man stopped a teen from taking his vehicle without his permission.

Officers were called to a home early Monday morning.

Investigators say a teen staying at his friend’s house took a set of keys and went to start a vehicle.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the vehicle was being backed out of the driveway when the friend’s father went out and stopped him.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result.

Trending Now

Investigators say the teen was out on bail for weapons-related offences with a condition to remain at his home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They located the teen at his home and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old is facing additional charges and was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices