Regina Food Bank partners with non-profit to add basketball court to downtown hub

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Food Bank is kicking off summer with a fun addition with their soon to be downtown food hub.

Last year the Food Bank made the announcement they would be opening up a location near the centre of the city so more people in need could access food.

Now, a basketball court is set to be installed right next door in collaboration with Buckets and Borders, a non-profit that uses sports to build community.

A play structure and seating areas will also be added.

Buckets and Borders have already made an impact in Regina, after completely renovating a number of courts around the city.

“We believe basketball courts have the power to activate communities and to bring people together through the avenue of basketball,” Buckets and Borders co-founder Justin Lee said in a previous interview.

Story continues below advertisement

John Bailey, CEO of the Regina Food Bank, said he hopes this can connect surrounding neighbourhoods and bring life to a typically inactive part of the city.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The neighbourhood where the food hub is in is incredibly diverse,” Bailey said. “One of the things it doesn’t have is a lot of places for public gatherings. The intent is to create a place where people can come together because I think what unites us is always stronger than what divides us.”

The court this time around will be designed with the help of students from Thompson School. Their first order of business was finding a name for the court, which they have called ‘The Kitchen.’

“We think food is the ultimate connector,” Bailey said. “This is an opportunity for change in our city.”

Overall, the cost of the project will cost around $100,000.

The food hub is expected to open in the next few months, with construction of the basketball court wrapping up closer to fall.