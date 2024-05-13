Drugs, cash, forged documents seized in Regina drug-trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

More than $42,000 in cash and 1.6 kg of suspected cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and documents were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Regina police.

The Regina Police Service said 23-year-old Paolo Silvera is facing drug trafficking and forged document charges after officers said they arrested him in a parking lot Thursday.

A search warrant was then executed on a home in the 5100 block of Simard Avenue.

Police said this was a combined effort between the street gang unit, canine unit and the SWAT team.

Silvera made his first appearance in court Friday.