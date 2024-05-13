Drugs, cash, forged documents seized in Regina drug-trafficking investigation

More than $42,000 in cash and 1.6 kg of suspected cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and documents were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Regina police.
The Regina Police Service said 23-year-old Paolo Silvera is facing drug trafficking and forged document charges after officers said they arrested him in a parking lot Thursday.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
A search warrant was then executed on a home in the 5100 block of Simard Avenue.
Police said this was a combined effort between the street gang unit, canine unit and the SWAT team.
Silvera made his first appearance in court Friday.
Regina launches new alert system to warn responders about toxic drugs
Comments