Video link
Headline link
Crime

Drugs, cash, forged documents seized in Regina drug-trafficking investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
The Regina SWAT team was called out early Sunday to a home on Montreal street.
The Regina SWAT team was called out early Sunday to a home on Montreal street.
More than $42,000 in cash and 1.6 kg of suspected cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and documents were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Regina police.

The Regina Police Service said 23-year-old Paolo Silvera is facing drug trafficking and forged document charges after officers said they arrested him in a parking lot Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A search warrant was then executed on a home in the 5100 block of Simard Avenue.

Police said this was a combined effort between the street gang unit, canine unit and the SWAT team.

Silvera made his first appearance in court Friday.

