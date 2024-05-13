Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

New York City FC coach repeats denial of allegations he punched a Toronto FC player

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New York City FC coach Nick Cushing has repeated his denial of allegations that he punched a Toronto FC player, saying he is shocked and upset at the claim.

The two teams clashed on the pitch following NYCFC’s 3-2 win Saturday night at BMO Field. After the game, Toronto coach John Herdman and captain Jonathan Osorio said the bad blood stemmed from New York’s 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium on March 16.

Herdman and Osorio both said a 19-year-old Toronto player had been punched by the New York coach in the stadium tunnel at halftime of the March game. They did not identify the player but the age fits Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who opened the scoring at Yankee Stadium.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Cushing denied the allegation on Saturday night and again Monday. He said NYCFC asked the league to investigate “the incident on Saturday evening,” declining further comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Herdman stood by the allegation Monday, saying he had to believe his player’s side of the story. And he said he is waiting to hear back from the league on any possible follow-up from what happened Saturday.

Trending Now

The Toronto coach said his club had requested video footage from the March 16 game. The footage received did not show the alleged incident, although Herdman said it showed “evidence of other things that were going on.”

The league did not respond immediately to an email about the two NYCFC-TFC games.

TFC plays at Nashville SC on Wednesday before returning home to host CF Montreal.

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices