Crime

Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:17 pm
Montreal police say they have opened a homicide investigation into the “suspicious” death following the discovery of a dead body early Sunday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Authorities say a 911 call was placed around 5 a.m. after the victim, a 33-year-old man, was discovered by a passer-by on Parc Avenue near the Mont-Royal Avenue intersection.

Emergency services crews administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the investigation was transferred to the police force’s major crimes unit.

This is Montreal’s 10th reported homicide of 2024.

No arrests have been made and a perimeter has been marked off around the area where the man’s body was found while police investigate.

A command post was dispatched to the scene along with forensic investigators.

