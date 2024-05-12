Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say

Montreal police say they have opened a homicide investigation into the “suspicious” death following the discovery of a dead body early Sunday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Authorities say a 911 call was placed around 5 a.m. after the victim, a 33-year-old man, was discovered by a passer-by on Parc Avenue near the Mont-Royal Avenue intersection.
Emergency services crews administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the investigation was transferred to the police force’s major crimes unit.
This is Montreal’s 10th reported homicide of 2024.
No arrests have been made and a perimeter has been marked off around the area where the man’s body was found while police investigate.
A command post was dispatched to the scene along with forensic investigators.
