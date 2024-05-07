Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.

There were about two dozen people on hand at the start of a protest that organizers plan to run for three days, suspending operations overnight.

The protest is one of many across North America in support of Palestinians and against Israeli actions in Gaza.

Organizers have a list of demands including that the University of Manitoba divest from any companies that the protestors say are involved in genocide or discrimination against Palestinians.

They also want the university to suspend exchange programs with Israeli academic institutions and to issue a public statement endorsing Palestinian rights.

The university has said it supports the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest, and regular activities on the campus are continuing as planned.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

