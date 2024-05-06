Peterborough man hits woman with baseball bat, barricades himself in apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces weapons and assault charges after police say he attacked a woman with a baseball bat in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

Peterborough police say around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic assault reported at an apartment building in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets.

Officers allege a man chased a woman and then struck her in the head with a baseball bat.

Police say the man returned to his apartment. Officers went to his apartment, and police allege he refused to come out. Police say part of the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Thank You for your patience in the McDonnel St area. Our RPAS is no longer flying in the area. pic.twitter.com/yjUUGvVSOv — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) May 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Around three and a half hours later, police say the man left the apartment without incident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police later on Saturday executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment and say they seized a long gun, paintball gun, several BB guns and a baseball bat.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday.