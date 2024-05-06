Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man hits woman with baseball bat, barricades himself in apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Peterborough police cruiser View image in full screen
Peterborough police evacuated an apartment building as a precaution after responded to a domestic dispute on May 4, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces weapons and assault charges after police say he attacked a woman with a baseball bat in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

Peterborough police say around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic assault reported at an apartment building in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets.

Officers allege a man chased a woman and then struck her in the head with a baseball bat.

Police say the man returned to his apartment. Officers went to his apartment, and police allege he refused to come out. Police say part of the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Around three and a half hours later, police say the man left the apartment without incident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police later on Saturday executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment and say they seized a long gun, paintball gun, several BB guns and a baseball bat.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices