Canada

Dozens gather to mark Red Dress Day in Winnipeg

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
People from around the city gathered at The Forks to honour those who were taken too soon, and remember those who are still missing. View image in full screen
People from around the city gathered at The Forks to honour those who were taken too soon, and remember those who are still missing. Arsalan Saeed / GLOBAL NEWS
People from all around the city gathered at The Forks Saturday to commemorate Red Dress Day with drumming, dance, and prayer.

The event at The Forks’ Oodena Circle was held by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two spirit.

It was a chance for the community to honour those who were taken too soon, and remember those who are still missing, and the families who are still without answers.

One of the speakers, Geraldine Shingoose spoke directly to those families.

“We stand with you, creator stands with you, ancestors stand with you,” says Shingoose. “We’re here today to take care of you, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically. Because you need that. You need that support and you need that ongoing love. Not just today, every day. And we want you to know that we love you.”

Community leaders say the gathering was also crucial in renewing calls for justice for victims of gender and race-based violence.

Canada, Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls
