Family, friends to gather to celebrate life of football legend Jim Hopson

Family and friends of Jim Hopson will gather Friday afternoon to celebrate the life of the former Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO and president Jim Hopson.

A procession will begin no sooner than 1 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Broad Street before proceeding down Albert Street to the Legislative Building, then through the park to the Conexus Arts Centre.

The Celebration of Life will begin at the Conexus Arts Centre at 3 p.m. and a Hoppy Hour Reception will follow at the same location.

The football legend died on April 2 at the age of 73 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed in 2021.

