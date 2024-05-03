Menu

Canada

Family, friends to gather to celebrate life of football legend Jim Hopson

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
Family and friends of Jim Hopson, the former Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO and President, will hold a Celebration of Life for the football legend on Friday. View image in full screen
Family and friends of Jim Hopson, the former Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO and President, will hold a Celebration of Life for the football legend on Friday. Global News file
Family and friends of Jim Hopson will gather Friday afternoon to celebrate the life of the former Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO and president Jim Hopson.

A procession will begin no sooner than 1 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Broad Street before proceeding down Albert Street to the Legislative Building, then through the park to the Conexus Arts Centre.

The Celebration of Life will begin at the Conexus Arts Centre at 3 p.m. and a Hoppy Hour Reception will follow at the same location.

The football legend died on April 2 at the age of 73 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed  in 2021.

Global News will bring you more on this.

