Ontario government supports new youth wellness hub in Port Hope

The Ontario government is launching a new youth wellness hub to serve the Municipality of Port Hope and the surrounding area.

The hub — to be located at 15 Cavan Street near downtown Port Hope — will begin in 2025 to offer free mental health, primary care and addiction services to youth ages 12 to 25 throughout Northumberland County and Alderville First Nation.

It is one of 10 new hubs the province is adding to its existing network of 22 hubs opened since 2020, says Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is continuing to take action to improve mental health and addiction services in communities across Ontario, and support people and their families living with mental health and substance use challenges,” stated Jones. “As we expand the number of Youth Wellness Hubs across the province, young people in Port Hope can connect to the mental health and addictions care they need, in one convenient location, closer to home.”

The hub will also offer family support, education, employment, housing services and access to community programs such as financial assistance for recreational programs and legal support. The province says the services will focus on delivering “culturally appropriate and trauma-informed care.”

Ontario is making it faster and easier for young people aged 12-25 to connect to #MentalHealth and substance use support sooner by launching a Youth Wellness Hub to serve Port Hope and surrounding areas. Learn more: https://t.co/trAE67BKqG pic.twitter.com/zcbPY6MWgs — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) May 2, 2024

A mobile hub model will also provide support for other rural communities in the county, enabling youth to have in-person counselling or peer support closer to their home.

“By continuing to expand our network of youth wellness hubs, our government is ensuring youth across the province have convenient access to the highest-quality mental health and addictions supports, when and where they need them,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge.

“Port Hope’s new youth wellness hub will be a place for young people to feel safe and connected to a community that supports them and helps equip them with the tools they need to face life’s challenges.”

Other locations for new youth wellness hubs include Thunder Bay, Oxford County, Vaughan and Brampton. Five other hubs, with locations yet to be announced, are being funded through the 2024 Ontario budget at $8.3 million over three years.

“Our government realizes that there are youth across the province who need mental health supports closer to home, so they can continue to thrive in our rural communities,” said Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini. “This new youth wellness hub in Port Hope will serve the youth across Northumberland County and ensure they have sufficient wrap around supports and receive better quality care when they need it most.”

The province says between 2020 and 2023, its 22 youth wellness hubs have had more than 168,000 visits and has connected over 43,000 youth and their families to services.

Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivksy says the hub is a “beacon of hope and support” for youth by offering a comprehensive range of services. The municipality and a number of health associations and police services worked together on a proposal for a hub for the region.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the province for their invaluable partnership and generous funding, which made this vision a reality,” she said. “By investing in the wellbeing of our youth, we are investing in the future of our community. Let’s continue to empower our young people to thrive, not just survive, in these challenging times.”

The project is also being supported by the Cameco Corporation in Port Hope.

“The youth wellness hub Port Hope/Northumberland is a welcomed addition to the local region and is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Ontario government and community leaders,” said company president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “Their work has paved the way for positive change that will benefit many individuals and families in the area. At Cameco, we recognize the importance of mental health support and are proud to support this worthy initiative. Together with our partners, we aim to foster a healthy and supportive environment for everyone in our community.”

