Canada

Ontario First Nation leaders call for disbandment of Thunder Bay police

By Cole Burston The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested, charged with 2 counts of obstructing justice'
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested, charged with 2 counts of obstructing justice
Related: Thunder Bay’s former police chief Sylvia Hauth has been arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing justice, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Friday. This marks the third arrest in the OPP’s investigation into allegations of misconduct within the Thunder Bay Police force – Apr 12, 2024
First Nation leaders are renewing calls to dissolve the Thunder Bay police as the force’s former leadership faces charges in a widening misconduct probe.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation, several chiefs of northern Ontario First Nations and several families with loved ones who died in the city say Thunder Bay police can no longer conduct credible investigations.

Several reports since 2018 have documented systemic racism in the Thunder Bay police force and outlined how investigations into the sudden deaths of Indigenous people have been tainted by racist attitudes and stereotyping.

Thirteen of those investigations were so poorly handled they had to be reinvestigated.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced criminal charges this month against the former Thunder Bay police chief and another high-ranking member.

Current Thunder Bay police Chief Darcy Fleury vowed last week to rebuild the community’s trust in the force.

