Crime

Reports of man ‘swinging a scooter’ at people lead to charges in Belleville: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
A 38-year-old man is facing a number of breach of probation charges after police were called to reports of a man swinging a scooter at people in Belleville Thursday evening. View image in full screen
A 38-year-old man is facing a number of breach of probation charges after police were called to reports of a man swinging a scooter at people in Belleville Thursday evening. Darryn Davis/Global News
A man has been charged with breaching a number of conditions after police were called to reports of a man swinging a scooter at people in Belleville, Ont., Thursday.

Police responded to an address in the city’s east end where a man was reportedly “swinging a scooter at a group of people” around 8:45 p.m.

“Police located the individual and discovered that he was bound by numerous Probation Orders issued by the Ontario Court of Justice,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

A 38-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with 11 counts of breaching probation.

The accused was held in police custody before a bail hearing.

