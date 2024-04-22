Reports of man ‘swinging a scooter’ at people lead to charges in Belleville: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with breaching a number of conditions after police were called to reports of a man swinging a scooter at people in Belleville, Ont., Thursday.

Police responded to an address in the city’s east end where a man was reportedly “swinging a scooter at a group of people” around 8:45 p.m.

“Police located the individual and discovered that he was bound by numerous Probation Orders issued by the Ontario Court of Justice,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

A 38-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with 11 counts of breaching probation.

The accused was held in police custody before a bail hearing.