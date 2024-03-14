Alcohol recovery room at University of Guelph can help ease ER pressure, hospital says

Send this page to someone via email

The director of Guelph General Hospital’s emergency department says programs like the University of Guelph’s campus alcohol recovery room can help ease pressure on hospital resources.

Andrea de Jong says the recovery room, which will be open on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day, helps divert the patients who don’t require an emergency department visit.

She says the program also helps the hospital allocate more resources and staff to patients in urgent need of medical care.

The university’s alcohol recovery room is offered on certain holidays or events, with an aim of helping students who have drank too much but do not need to go to an emergency room.

The program is confidential and voluntary, meaning students can leave at any time, with nurses and addiction support workers staffing the room.

The staff assess, monitor and support students until they are well enough to return home.