Winnipeg man faces sexual abuse, child porn, and luring charges in ICE investigation

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges related to sexual abuse and child pornography after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, police say.

The investigation began last June, when police were alerted to child sexual abuse imagery posted online. Police said the investigation led to an October 2023 raid on a Polson Street home, where electronic devices were seized as evidence.

After a forensic analysis of the devices, police said they uncovered numerous images of child sexual abuse and determined that a male suspect committed sexual offences against two victims, as well as luring offences against a third yet-to-be-identified victim.

Steven Peterson, 32, was arrested on Feb. 29 and faces a raft of charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, adult invitation to sexual touching, adult indecent exposure to a person under 16, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, possessing and accessing child pornography, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Peterson remains in custody, and police say the ICE unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6172.