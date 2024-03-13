Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces sexual abuse, child porn, and luring charges in ICE investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Police have a Winnipeg man in custody in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation that began last summer.
Police have a Winnipeg man in custody in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation that began last summer. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges related to sexual abuse and child pornography after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, police say.

The investigation began last June, when police were alerted to child sexual abuse imagery posted online. Police said the investigation led to an October 2023 raid on a Polson Street home, where electronic devices were seized as evidence.

After a forensic analysis of the devices, police said they uncovered numerous images of child sexual abuse and determined that a male suspect committed sexual offences against two victims, as well as luring offences against a third yet-to-be-identified victim.

Click to play video: 'Child sexual abuse material on social media'
Child sexual abuse material on social media

Steven Peterson, 32, was arrested on Feb. 29 and faces a raft of charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, adult invitation to sexual touching, adult indecent exposure to a person under 16, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, possessing and accessing child pornography, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Peterson remains in custody, and police say the ICE unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6172.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 67, charged with luring, child porn offences'
Winnipeg man, 67, charged with luring, child porn offences

 

