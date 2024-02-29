Driver attempting to flee scene of crash hits building, flees again: Kingston police

A driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash in downtown Kingston, Ont., crashed into a building and then fled that scene as well, police say.
Police say the crash happened after a vehicle ran a red light at the corner of Queen and Barrie streets around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver who ran the red did not stop to exchange particulars and instead attempted to drive away, police allege.
But instead of making a smooth getaway, police say the driver instead crashed into a nearby business.
They then got out of their vehicle and walked away, police said in a media release Thursday.
Police say both vehicles were “seriously damaged” in the crash, but no injuries were reported.
Responding officers found and arrested a suspect walking nearby. They say the accused was found to be in possession of three knives, which contravened the conditions of a previous release order.
A 30-year-old individual from Kingston has been charged with leaving an accident scene while failing to stop and provide their name and address, as well as failing to comply with a release order.
Comments