Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$15k worth of power tools stolen from business in south end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 28, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Guelph police say staff at a southend business reported $15,000 worth of power tools were stolen early Tuesday morning. Bolt cutters used to break a window. View image in full screen
Guelph police say staff at a southend business reported $15,000 worth of power tools were stolen early Tuesday morning. Bolt cutters used to break a window. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say $15,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break-in at a business in Guelph’s south end.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, staff reported the business had been broken into an hour earlier.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Surveillance showed four men arriving in a newer dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators said bolt cutters were used to smash a window.

Once inside, police said a large quantity of Milwaukee power tools were stolen.

Trending Now

All four men were allegedly wearing head and face coverings.

Investigators said one of them had dark hair and another had a ponytail.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices