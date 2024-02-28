$15k worth of power tools stolen from business in south end of Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say $15,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break-in at a business in Guelph’s south end.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, staff reported the business had been broken into an hour earlier.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Surveillance showed four men arriving in a newer dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators said bolt cutters were used to smash a window.

Once inside, police said a large quantity of Milwaukee power tools were stolen.

All four men were allegedly wearing head and face coverings.

Investigators said one of them had dark hair and another had a ponytail.