Crime

One homicide suspect in custody, the other at large, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 3:44 pm
Winnipeg police continue to search for 21-year-old homicide suspect Jrayden Monias.
Winnipeg police continue to search for 21-year-old homicide suspect Jrayden Monias. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police continue to search for a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old earlier this month.

The victim, River Harper, was killed Feb. 7 in an incident on Assiniboine Avenue, and police had reached out to the public to identify two men seen on surveillance footage.

One subject, Jadar Morrison, is in custody after an arrest Friday, and faces a manslaughter charge.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation underway in death of 19-year-old Winnipeg man'
Homicide investigation underway in death of 19-year-old Winnipeg man

The other man, 21-year-old Jrayden Monias, remains at large, and homicide investigators are once again asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS. Police said Monias is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police searching for suspects in Assiniboine Avenue apartment homicide'
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in Assiniboine Avenue apartment homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

