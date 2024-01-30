Waterloo police investigation leads to arrest of Oakville man, recovery of 5 vehicles worth $250K

Waterloo Regional Police say they recovered four stolen vehicles worth around approximately $250,000 as the result of a recent investigation.
Police say the vehicles went missing throughout last year from a business near Weber Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo.
Police say their investigation led them to a shipping container in Georgetown on Nov. 2, where they found a stolen 2023 Dodge Durango.
Two weeks later, officers were searching other storage containers in Milton and Georgetown where they recovered three other pilfered vehicles including a 2023 Ford Mustang, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator and a 2020 Audi RS3.
Then, on Jan. 19, police arrested a 20-yar-old man from Oakville before charging him with several counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
