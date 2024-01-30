Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigation leads to arrest of Oakville man, recovery of 5 vehicles worth $250K

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say they recovered four stolen vehicles worth around approximately $250,000 as the result of a recent investigation.

Police say the vehicles went missing throughout last year from a business near Weber Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo.

Police say their investigation led them to a shipping container in Georgetown on Nov. 2, where they found a stolen 2023 Dodge Durango.

Two weeks later, officers were searching other storage containers in Milton and Georgetown where they recovered three other pilfered vehicles including a 2023 Ford Mustang, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator and a 2020 Audi RS3.

Then, on Jan. 19, police arrested a 20-yar-old man from Oakville before charging him with several counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

