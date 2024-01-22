Loose nuts: Waterloo police aim to crack open case of missing pistachios stash

Send this page to someone via email

There may be a pistachio shortage in Waterloo Region soon as for the second time in the past few months, a truckload of nuts has gone missing in the area.

Thieves made off with a truckload of pistachios when they stole a truck and trailer from a yard of a business located near Foundry Street and Gingerich Road in Wilmot on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police estimated the value of the hot nuts to be around $70,000.

But this is not the first time that bandits have pulled this type of heist in the area as of late, according to police.

Back on Nov. 5, 2023, a transport truck and a trailer that was full of walnuts went missing from a yard of a business near Eagle Street and Hespeler Road in Cambridge. They did not provide an estimate of how much the missing walnuts were worth.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.