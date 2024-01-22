Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Loose nuts: Waterloo police aim to crack open case of missing pistachios stash

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 10:09 am
There may be a pistachio shortage in Waterloo Region soon as for the second time in the past few months, a truckload of nuts has gone missing in the area.
There may be a pistachio shortage in Waterloo Region soon as for the second time in the past few months, a truckload of nuts has gone missing in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
There may be a pistachio shortage in Waterloo Region soon as for the second time in the past few months, a truckload of nuts has gone missing in the area.

Thieves made off with a truckload of pistachios when they stole a truck and trailer from a yard of a business located near Foundry Street and Gingerich Road in Wilmot on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police estimated the value of the hot nuts to be around $70,000.

But this is not the first time that bandits have pulled this type of heist in the area as of late, according to police.

Back on Nov. 5, 2023, a transport truck and a trailer that was full of walnuts went missing from a yard of a business near Eagle Street and Hespeler Road in Cambridge. They did not provide an estimate of how much the missing walnuts were worth.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

