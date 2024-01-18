Man used stolen vehicle to break into business, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after a pair of break-ins at west Winnipeg businesses, police say.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Portage Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered damage to the business, including a smashed overhead door. A short time later, they say they were called a similar incident at another business, in this case involving a vehicle that had been stolen and driven through an overhead door.

Early Thursday, police say the stolen vehicle was spotted on Talbot Avenue and pulled over just after 3 a.m.. Two occupants were arrested.

A 22-year-old man, who police said was the driver of the vehicle, has been charged with two breaking and entering offences, mischief over $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime.

The other person was released without charges.

