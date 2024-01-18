Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man used stolen vehicle to break into business, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 9:29 am
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two breaking and entering offences, mischief over $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime, after police say two west Winnipeg businesses were robbed. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two breaking and entering offences, mischief over $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime, after police say two west Winnipeg businesses were robbed. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody after a pair of break-ins at west Winnipeg businesses, police say.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Portage Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered damage to the business, including a smashed overhead door. A short time later, they say they were called a similar incident at another business, in this case involving a vehicle that had been stolen and driven through an overhead door.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Early Thursday, police say the stolen vehicle was spotted on Talbot Avenue and pulled over just after 3 a.m.. Two occupants were arrested.

A 22-year-old man, who police said was the driver of the vehicle, has been charged with two breaking and entering offences, mischief over $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime.

The other person was released without charges.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg business owners cope with rising theft'
Winnipeg business owners cope with rising theft
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices