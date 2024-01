Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman breached court orders when she returned to a church downtown after she was warned repeatedly not to go back.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they were called to the church shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday as parishioners were worshipping.

After displaying disruptive behaviour, the woman was under a pair of court orders not to return.

A 41-year-old woman from Guelph has been held for a bail hearing on Thursday.