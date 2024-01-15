Woman found injured, hiding in bathroom in domestic assault: Belleville police

Police in Belleville, Ont., say officers found an injured woman hiding in a bathroom after they were called to a domestic disturbance early Saturday.
Police say the woman had sought safety in the bathroom before police arrived at the west-end home around 5:35 a.m.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The woman had been physically injured in an assault, police said in a media release Monday.
A male suspect also found in the home has been arrested.
Trending Now
A 27-year-old Belleville man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Comments