Crime

Police investigating after man found dead in parked truck in Montreal alleyway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2024 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Jan. 12'
Global National: Jan. 12
Watch: Global National: Jan. 12
Montreal police are still working to identify a man in his thirties who was found dead in a truck parked in an alley east of downtown Saturday morning.

Police say the man’s body bore signs of violence and they are investigating his death as suspicious.

Department spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says this morning authorities found the man after responding to a 7:50 a.m. 911 call about a non-responsive individual in the alley in the city’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

Dubuc says the man was dead when police arrived and officers did not attempt resuscitation.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is handling the case.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says investigators were still at the location where the man was found trying to piece together what happened.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

