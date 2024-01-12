Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

A 48-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after a shooting on Furby Street in the West Broadway area Thursday evening, police say.
The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since improved to stable.
Police said the major crimes unit has picked up the investigation. No arrests have been made.
Winnipeg’s West Broadway community reeling after quadruple homicide
Trending Now
More on Crime
- First call to police wasn’t for ‘violence in home’, says SIU in probe into woman’s death
- Man who waved terrorist flag in Toronto charged with public incitement of hatred: police
- Winnipeg man convicted of massive crime spree escapes Manitoba prison
- Cameron Ortis, ex-RCMP leaker, should face decades behind bars: Crown
Comments