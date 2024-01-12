Menu

Crime

Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 9:21 am
A residence is taped off on Furby Street after an incident Thursday night. View image in full screen
A residence is taped off on Furby Street after an incident Thursday night. Iris Dyck / Global News
A 48-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after a shooting on Furby Street in the West Broadway area Thursday evening, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since improved to stable.

Police said the major crimes unit has picked up the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Winnipeg’s West Broadway community reeling after quadruple homicide
