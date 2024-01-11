Belleville police investigate graffiti at Parkdale Veterans Park’s Field of Ability

Police in Belleville are investigating a spree of vandalism at Parkdale Veterans Park’s Field of Ability.
Investigators were called in after park staff found graffiti at several spots of the specially-built baseball field Wednesday.
The graffiti is consistent with “tagging” and likely happened sometime in the previous five to seven days, police said Thursday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Joe Yanch at 613-966-0882 x 4151 or at jyanch@bellevilleps.ca.
Meanwhile, police say city staff are working to remove the graffiti.
The Field of Ability is a barrier-free recreational facility featuring a rubberized baseball diamond playing surface and accessible dugouts.
The field is home to Quinte Challenger Baseball, an adaptive sports league that empowers athletes with disabilities to develop new skills, build confidence, and enjoy the benefits of sport, according to the team’s website.
